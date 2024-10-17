Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident

Our World seems a little less bright, but Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, when our beloved mother, grammy, great-gram and great-great-gram passed away at the home of her granddaughter surrounded by family.

Shirley J. Ward Jones was born to Ethan J. and Eunice M. Prior Ward on March 17, 1926, at Thief River Falls, Minn. She moved with her parents to Slope County, N.D., the following year and to De Ridder, La., when she was three. The family moved back to Slope County where she started the first grade in a country school when she was 5.

In 1936, because of the Dust Bowl and hordes of grasshoppers, her family moved to Harrison, Idaho. She attended school in Harrison one year and then went to East Point Elementary School where she graduated from the eighth grade. Her freshman and sophomore years were at the new Moscow High School. She attended Deary Rural High School at Deary, graduating in 1943.

Shirley worked as a flunky in several of Potlatch Lumber Co. logging camps where she met Ervin Monroe. They were married in Moscow Sept. 17, 1944, and lived in Elk River for 17 years where they would have their three children, John, Steven and Deborah. During this time, she was clerk of the board and secretary to the superintendent and Elk River School for five Years. The marriage to Ervin ended in divorce, but she would later meet Brock Jones and shortly after moved to Spokane where she worked for Spokane Linen Supply for two years in the billing department.

Shirley and Brock were married in Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 7, 1963. Brock worked for J.E. Hall Logging building logging roads. Shirley would quit her job in 1964 to be with him on the jobs in the woods. They would live on Blackwell Island, Coeur d’Alene, later moving to St. Maries, Bremerton, Wash., and finally to their new home in Moscow in 1972.

Shirley worked several jobs over those years in classified ads at the Bremerton Sun, for Moscow Police Department as a dispatcher, secretary for Peter Leriget, Attorney and for Moscow School District as Payroll Tech from 1973 until 1988 when she retired. Her plan was to do some traveling with husband, Brock but they later decided to babysit 6-week-old great-grandson, Little Brock, born in 1992 when their granddaughter returned to work. What a joy that would end up being, as Shirley would begin journaling the adventures of this little guy.