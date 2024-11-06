Sections
Local News & NorthwestNovember 6, 2024

Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count

Incumbent Idaho Republicans have no trouble in U.S. House reelection bids

Idaho Statesman (Boise)
story image illustation
story image illustation

Idaho’s two Republican incumbent congressmen were running for reelection in Tuesday’s general election in hopes of returns to Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was seeking a 14th term representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District. He has done so since 1999 in the seat that represents residents in Eastern and Central Idaho, but also part of Boise.

In early returns against three challengers, Simpson led with 57.8% of the vote. Democrat David Roth, his nearest rival, received only 34.9%.

Libertarian Party candidate Todd Corsetti, had 5.1% of votes, while Constitution Party candidate Idaho Law-Carta Sierra received about 2%.

Roth, 43, of Idaho Falls, unsuccessfully ran for Senate in the 2022 election against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. Roth earned about 29% of votes, compared to nearly 61% for Crapo.

Corsetti, 61, of Pocatello, is a first-time candidate for federal office, while; Idaho Law-Carta Sierra, 69, of Pocatello, is a perennial candidate for elected office in the state.

Simpson, 74, of Idaho Falls, comfortably defeated two rivals in May’s Republican primary to make the ballot in Tuesday’s general election.

Polls for the 26 counties that make up the 2nd Congressional District closed at 8 p.m. Mountain time. Results continue to trickle in.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher was aiming for his fourth term representing Idaho’s 1st Congressional District. He has represented the seat for the western half of Idaho — including the Panhandle and a portion of Ada County — since 2019.

Fulcher, 62, of Meridian, ran unopposed in May’s Republican primary, so he automatically advanced to Tuesday’s general election.

This time around, Fulcher must overcome three challengers for his seat: Democrat Kaylee Peterson, 34, of Eagle, who ran against him in 2022; Libertarian Matt Loesby, 33, of Eagle; and Brendan J. Gomez, 25, of Boise, for the Constitution Party.

Fulcher received 71.6% of votes in early returns. Peterson had earned 25.4%.

Just two years earlier, Fulcher faced Peterson, earning 71% of votes and won his third term in office. Peterson received 26% of votes.

This time, Loesby and Gomez each received just over 1% of votes, based on early returns.

Polls closed in the majority of the 19 counties that make up the 1st Congressional District at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

