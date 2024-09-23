Sections
Local News
February 12, 2025

Single-digit low temps come to region Tuesday

Lewiston saw a Tuesday morning low of 9 degrees

Lewiston Tribune
Students trek across the snow-covered soccer fields Tuesday after school in Pullman.
Students trek across the snow-covered soccer fields Tuesday after school in Pullman.

Single-digit temperatures came to the area Tuesday, and the cold snap was expected to continue today.

Lewiston saw a Tuesday morning low of 9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. At Pullman, the official temperature reading Tuesday morning was 5, and even colder conditions were starting to settle in Tuesday evening, with lows plunging toward 0.

The cold snap was expected to persist today and Thursday. Slightly warmer conditions should start to appear Friday, according to the weather service.

