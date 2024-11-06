Sections
Local News
November 6, 2024

Skiles leading Latah County Sheriff’s race

Skiles has served as Latah County’s sheriff since 2016

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Early unofficial election votes out of Latah County show incumbent Richie Skiles leading the race for Latah County Sheriff.

The Republican has 9,229 votes and is leading Independents James Fry (5,802 votes) and Christopher Middleton (1,061 votes).

Skiles has served as Latah County’s sheriff since 2016.

These election results were posted shortly before midnight Wednesday on the Latah County website. They include the early votes, absentee votes and Election Day votes from 20 of the 34 precincts. A total of 16,885 ballots were counted as of press time.

Republican Tony Johnson is leading the race for County Commissioner District 1 against Democrat Mark Thorne. Johnson has 9,098 votes and Thorne earned 7,276 votes. They are vying to replace Commissioner Kathie LaFortune.

Democrat John Bohman, the incumbent, is narrowly leading Republican Jason Stooks in the County Commissioner District 3 race. Bohman has 8,198 votes and Stooks gained 8,066 votes.

The Kendrick School District supplemental levy is passing with 264 votes in favor to 154 votes against it.

The Troy special revenue bond is currently passing with 307 votes in its favor to 137 votes against. The $4.4 million bond would fund the cost of improving the city’s sewer system.

Juliaetta City Councilor Judi Fuller is at risk of losing her seat on the council as 202 residents have voted in favor of recalling her and 81 have voted against recalling her.

