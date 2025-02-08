Sections
PHOTOS: Snow day

Revelers take advantage of region’s biggest snowfall of the year so far

Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Jenaya Leon, 12, hits fresh powder as she sleds over a small bump and catching air Wednesday at Sunset Park in Lewiston.
Jenaya Leon, 12, hits fresh powder as she sleds over a small bump and catching air Wednesday at Sunset Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The northern hills are lit up as the sun peeks out from behind clouds Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
The northern hills are lit up as the sun peeks out from behind clouds Wednesday morning in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Snow covers Sunnyside Park as people and their dogs walk the pathways of the park Wednesday in Pullman.
Snow covers Sunnyside Park as people and their dogs walk the pathways of the park Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
