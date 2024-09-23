Sections
Local NewsFebruary 18, 2025

Snow falls in some areas, vanishes in L-C Valley

Widespread snowfall in Inland Northwest starting to diminish, though some areas could see more

Lewiston Tribune
Sidewalks near Gesa Field are cleared as snow falls across Washington State University campus on Friday in Pullman.
Sidewalks near Gesa Field are cleared as snow falls across Washington State University campus on Friday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Camas Prairie, Clearwater Mountains and the Palouse got more snow Monday, but in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the white stuff had all but vanished.

Snow continued to fall at elevations above 2,000 feet but didn’t result in significant accumulation in most areas of the Inland Northwest. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Pullman had gained less than a half-inch during the day.

Meanwhile in the L-C Valley, the snow that had built up over the last two weeks was quickly melting. Lewiston saw a high temperature of 39 on both Sunday and Monday, and it was above freezing throughout both days.

Snow isn’t expected to be as widespread in the region today. According to the National Weather Service at Spokane, there could be “light snow” in the higher elevations of southeastern Washington and the central Panhandle mountains, as well as 3 to 6 inches above 3,000 feet on the Camas Prairie.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 40s and maybe even the 50s at lower elevations by the weekend and stay warm into the early part of next week. Steve Bodnar, a forecaster at Spokane, said there is a chance, if the warm weather comes with rain, for small streams to rise rapidly.

