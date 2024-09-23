Snow falls in some areas, vanishes in L-C Valley

Meanwhile in the L-C Valley, the snow that had built up over the last two weeks was quickly melting. Lewiston saw a high temperature of 39 on both Sunday and Monday, and it was above freezing throughout both days.

Snow isn’t expected to be as widespread in the region today. According to the National Weather Service at Spokane, there could be “light snow” in the higher elevations of southeastern Washington and the central Panhandle mountains, as well as 3 to 6 inches above 3,000 feet on the Camas Prairie.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 40s and maybe even the 50s at lower elevations by the weekend and stay warm into the early part of next week. Steve Bodnar, a forecaster at Spokane, said there is a chance, if the warm weather comes with rain, for small streams to rise rapidly.