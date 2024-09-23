Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OutdoorsDecember 1, 2024

Snowhaven gets its man

Jared Everson hired as manager, allowing the small resort to open later this year

Eric Barker
A shot taken with a drone Saturday morning of the tube hill at Snowhaven in Grangeville.
A shot taken with a drone Saturday morning of the tube hill at Snowhaven in Grangeville.Austin Johnson/Tribune

Snowhaven met its deadline to hire a new manager and snow-willing will open Dec. 21.

The small hill featuring a rope-tow, T-bar and a lift-served sledding hill announced last week that it might skip the season if it couldn’t hire a manager on short notice, after the former manager left for another job.

The hill is owned and operated by the city of Grangeville and recreation managers there reasoned that without a quick hire, the work needed to prep the slopes, equipment and employees couldn’t be completed in time.

But that is moot now. On Wednesday the city announced Grangeville resident Jared Everson, a former ski instructor and lift operator, has been hired to manage Snowhaven.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“We are just really excited he is joining our team on the management side,” said Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy.

Now Everson is busy hiring a staff. Kennedy said several former employees had already committed to returning but some positions remain open. She said the tough part is getting people to work the two-week period that schools are on Christmas break. Snowhaven is normally open on weekends and federal holidays and many of its employees have Monday-through-Friday jobs. But the hill is open daily during the school break when some employees have other work commitments.

“Over the next few weeks we will be working hard to get all set up and, as long as we get enough snow, our target open date is Dec. 21,” Kennedy said.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

Related
OutdoorsDec. 1
Seattle’s ‘Dirtbag Diaries’ podcast shares outdoors tales in...
OutdoorsDec. 1
First tracks: Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center hires its fir...
OutdoorsDec. 1
Outdoor briefs
OutdoorsDec. 1
Cloverland and other Washington Sno-Parks won’t open this ye...
Related
Washington officials confirm CWD case in Spokane County
OutdoorsNov. 24
Washington officials confirm CWD case in Spokane County
Wolves, elk and aspen
OutdoorsNov. 24
Wolves, elk and aspen
Yellowstone’s Northern Range thick with black bears
OutdoorsNov. 17
Yellowstone’s Northern Range thick with black bears
Mountain quail spreading their wings
OutdoorsNov. 10
Mountain quail spreading their wings
‘A glimpse in to the front line’
OutdoorsNov. 10
‘A glimpse in to the front line’
The mystery of Minnesota’s new beaver meat law
OutdoorsNov. 10
The mystery of Minnesota’s new beaver meat law
Inside outdoors briefs
OutdoorsNov. 3
Inside outdoors briefs
‘Fire, grizzlies and backcountry adventure’
OutdoorsNov. 3
‘Fire, grizzlies and backcountry adventure’
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy