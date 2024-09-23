Snowhaven gets its man

Snowhaven met its deadline to hire a new manager and snow-willing will open Dec. 21.

The small hill featuring a rope-tow, T-bar and a lift-served sledding hill announced last week that it might skip the season if it couldn’t hire a manager on short notice, after the former manager left for another job.

The hill is owned and operated by the city of Grangeville and recreation managers there reasoned that without a quick hire, the work needed to prep the slopes, equipment and employees couldn’t be completed in time.

But that is moot now. On Wednesday the city announced Grangeville resident Jared Everson, a former ski instructor and lift operator, has been hired to manage Snowhaven.