Social media success is icing on the cake for Lewiston baker

360: What was your goal when you started uploading your creations to social media? Has that changed as your career has progressed?

BF: My goal originally was to share what I was creating. In the beginning I only shared photos, but as social media changed into a more video-based platform, I also changed my content. I began making videos of what I was creating, editing them and posting them, and it started to build some traction. People love to watch videos of others creating things. I have stepped away from creating a lot of content, but I’m hoping to get back into it.

360: We first came across your Instagram when your “pancake stack” cupcake video went viral. The post from July 31, 2022, has 183K likes, and a Food Network repost has 96.8K. Was that your most-viewed post?

BF: I actually have another video, from Sept. 9, 2021, of this little pumpkin cheesecake I made in a tin that says “Hey Punkin” on it that has 362,000 likes. It was the original video that went viral and got me to 10,000 followers, which was like a crazy goal back then. I honestly forgot about it until now. It was really crazy when that went viral — people were enraged by the word ‘punkin’ which is probably why it went viral, because it really wasn’t anything special.

360: How does your social media presence contribute to your business? How much time would you estimate you devote to your social media presence?

BF: I think social media presence is very important to a business. It’s a mostly free way of advertising. I have slacked off over the last year and plan to work on getting it up this next year. Usually I spend a few hours every week, but I used to spend a lot more time. I think it’s a really important way to continue your relevance as a business now. A few years ago it didn’t matter as much, but everyone is on social media these days.

360: What suggestions do you have for entrepreneurs getting into the social media scene?

BF: Keep going! You’ll learn as you go, and that’s OK. My videos a few years ago were not the same quality as they are now, and that’s just from learning from experience. You’ll find what works for you. !

— Mary Stone, Inland 360