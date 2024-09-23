Social Security chief quits over Elon Musk-led hunt for data

The top Social Security official has reportedly resigned in protest over the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk to gain access to recipients’ personal information.

Social Security Agency acting commissioner Michelle King stepped down over the weekend after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency pressed to obtain user data for the retirement program serving tens of millions of Americans.

King, who served for more than 30 years at the agency, refused to provide DOGE staffers with access to sensitive Social Security information, officials said.

Her departure raises more concerns about Musk’s sweeping effort to cut costs and shake up several government agencies with President Donald Trump’s blessing, including getting access to data he says is needed to uncover fraud or improper spending.

Critics, including civil rights leaders, state prosecutors and good government groups say his DOGE team, which includes several very young Musk acolytes with no experience in government and no security clearances, is on a dangerous fishing expedition rife with potential for political dirty tricks, invasions of privacy or financial conflicts of interest.

Congressional Democrats have introduced a proposed bill to protect Americans’ data, but so far it has not gone anywhere in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“Why do Elon Musk and his minions need access to the names, Social Security numbers, addresses, birthdates and bank account information of millions of Americans?” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries asked last week.

The White House confirmed King’s departure and says she has been replaced by a new acting commissioner pending the Senate confirmation of Trump appointee Frank Bisignano.