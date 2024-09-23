Social Security chief quits over Elon Musk-led hunt for data

The top Social Security official has reportedly resigned in protest over the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk to gain access to recipients’ personal information.
Social Security Agency acting commissioner Michelle King stepped down over the weekend after Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency pressed to obtain user data for the retirement program serving tens of millions of Americans.
King, who served for more than 30 years at the agency, refused to provide DOGE staffers with access to sensitive Social Security information, officials said.
Her departure raises more concerns about Musk’s sweeping effort to cut costs and shake up several government agencies with President Donald Trump’s blessing, including getting access to data he says is needed to uncover fraud or improper spending.
Critics, including civil rights leaders, state prosecutors and good government groups say his DOGE team, which includes several very young Musk acolytes with no experience in government and no security clearances, is on a dangerous fishing expedition rife with potential for political dirty tricks, invasions of privacy or financial conflicts of interest.
Congressional Democrats have introduced a proposed bill to protect Americans’ data, but so far it has not gone anywhere in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
“Why do Elon Musk and his minions need access to the names, Social Security numbers, addresses, birthdates and bank account information of millions of Americans?” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries asked last week.
The White House confirmed King’s departure and says she has been replaced by a new acting commissioner pending the Senate confirmation of Trump appointee Frank Bisignano.
“President Trump is committed to appointing the best and most qualified individuals who are dedicated to working on behalf of the American people, not to appease the bureaucracy that has failed them for far too long,” said spokesman Harrison Fields.
King’s exit from the administration is one of several departures of high-ranking officials worried about DOGE staffers’ potential unlawful access to the personal information of ordinary Americans.
DOGE has accessed Treasury payment systems and is attempting to access Internal Revenue Service databases.
Since Trump returned to the White House, Musk has dug into several federal agencies while effectively avoiding public scrutiny of his work.
Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, a group that advocates for the preservation of Social Security benefits, denounced the DOGE campaign.
She said it gives Musk and his team unfettered access to tens of millions of people’s income and other private information, which they could use however they see fit without oversight.
“There is no way to overstate how serious a breach this is. And my understanding is that it has already occurred,” she said. “If there is an evil intent to punish perceived enemies, someone could erase your earnings record, making it impossible to collect the Social Security and Medicare benefits you have earned.”
The future of Social Security has become a top political issue and was a major point of contention in the 2024 election. About 72.5 million people, including retirees, disabled people and children, receive Social Security benefits.
Tens of millions more contribute to the program through payroll deductions.
Trump’s Republicans are seeking deep cuts to the federal budget, possibly in the range of trillions of dollars. But the president has vowed not to tamper with Social Security or Medicare, both of which are extremely popular especially among retirees who depend on them.