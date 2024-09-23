Sections
Local NewsNovember 27, 2024

Some events planned on Thanksgiving

Turkey Ball, a few free meals and lights display among activities scheduled Thursday

Lewiston Tribune
Teams bump fists before their game of Turkey Ball at the Lewiston Boys and Girls Club on Thursday.
Teams bump fists before their game of Turkey Ball at the Lewiston Boys and Girls Club on Thursday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Steve Forge high fives Doug Blume as they run back across the court during Turkey Ball at the Lewiston Boys and Girls Club on Thursday.
Steve Forge high fives Doug Blume as they run back across the court during Turkey Ball at the Lewiston Boys and Girls Club on Thursday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Doreen Woodin, left, eats Thanksgiving lunch with son Eugene Woodin, center, and Mo Baker, right, at the Salvation Army in the Lewis-Clark Valley on Thursday.
Doreen Woodin, left, eats Thanksgiving lunch with son Eugene Woodin, center, and Mo Baker, right, at the Salvation Army in the Lewis-Clark Valley on Thursday.Liesbeth Powers/Daily News
People eat a Thanksgiving meal at the Waha Grill on Thursday.
People eat a Thanksgiving meal at the Waha Grill on Thursday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Levi, left, 4, and Louis, 8, play tag under the lights Saturday after the opening of the Winter Spirit holiday display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Levi, left, 4, and Louis, 8, play tag under the lights Saturday after the opening of the Winter Spirit holiday display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Thanksgiving is generally a holiday most spent cloistered with family, but there are a few public events planned Thursday in the region.

Here are details on a few of them:

Turkey Ball rolls into action

The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Ball basketball game will mark its 49th edition Thursday morning at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley at 1021 Burrell Ave.

The doors will open at 8 a.m. and play will start at about 8:30 a.m. All are welcome and all will get a chance to play. There is no cost, but donations for the club will be collected.

The tradition started in 1975 when a group of young men organized a game at the club. Some of the original players take part in the game to this day, often bringing their children and grandchildren.

Thanksgiving meal offered at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will offer a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to noon at its Lewiston location, 1220 21st St. All are welcome.

The organization will deliver 150 meals, which is the capacity, and will be able to serve about 150 people in person, according to Captain Brian Qualls.

The Salvation Army has plenty of volunteers to serve the meal and doesn’t need any more, Qualls said.

The meal is sponsored by Gateway Church of Lewiston and Happy Day Corp.

Waha Grill puts out invitation for free meal

The Waha Grill will again offer a free Thanksgiving meal to all who venture to the eatery at 40787 Waha Road, about 18 miles south of Lewiston.

The meal will be served from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. This is the fifth year the Waha Grill has offered a free Thanksgiving meal.

Donations will be accepted.

Winter Spirit shines bright

The Winter Spirit lights display at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston will keep its regular hours Thursday.

The lights come on in the morning from 4:30-7:30 a.m. and in the evening from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 p.m.

