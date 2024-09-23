Some events planned on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is generally a holiday most spent cloistered with family, but there are a few public events planned Thursday in the region.

Here are details on a few of them:

Turkey Ball rolls into action

The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Ball basketball game will mark its 49th edition Thursday morning at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley at 1021 Burrell Ave.

The doors will open at 8 a.m. and play will start at about 8:30 a.m. All are welcome and all will get a chance to play. There is no cost, but donations for the club will be collected.

The tradition started in 1975 when a group of young men organized a game at the club. Some of the original players take part in the game to this day, often bringing their children and grandchildren.

Thanksgiving meal offered at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will offer a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to noon at its Lewiston location, 1220 21st St. All are welcome.

The organization will deliver 150 meals, which is the capacity, and will be able to serve about 150 people in person, according to Captain Brian Qualls.