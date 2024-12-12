Some new tunes to add to the holiday playlist

With due respect to Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole and other classic Christmas crooners, it just might be time to freshen up your holiday playlist with some more modern selections this season.

No, we’re not suggesting that you ignore the old favorites, but rather just spice things up by adding some newer recordings to the rotation.

Fortunately, there’s plenty to choose from. Indeed, there’s always plenty to choose from — given the number of newly released holiday albums that land under the Christmas tree each and every season.

We’ve combed through a bunch of this year’s new Christmas albums to help enliven your holiday soundtrack. And here are 10 of our favorites:

1. “The Gift of Love,” Jennifer Hudson

Fans had to wait more than a decade for the multitalented vocalist-actor to return with a follow-up to 2014’s “JHUD.”

Now, it’s happened as Hudson greets the season with “The Gift of Love,” which is her fourth studio album and her first-ever full-length holiday outing.

It’s a thoroughly enjoyable collection of music that includes four original tunes, nine Christmas carols/standards and the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” (which is often associated with the holidays, but is not really a Christmas song).

J.Hud’s amazing vocals sparkle throughout, whether she’s crooning Cohen, guiding us through a “Winter Wonderland” or taking listeners to church with “O Holy Night.”

Listen to: “Go Tell It on the Mountain”

2. “Hallelujah! It’s Christmas,” Phil Wickham

The San Diego native has been on such an impressive roll over the last 10 years, steadily turning out such excellent worship songs as “This Is Amazing Grace,” “Living Hope,” “House of the Lord” and “This Is Our God.”

And the roll continues with “Hallelujah! It’s Christmas,” a 15-track set that shines brightly with gorgeous musical arrangements and Wickham’s tender vocal work. It’s another fine seasonal effort from the man who also gave us 2011’s “Songs for Christmas” and 2019’s “Christmas.”

Listen to: “Holy Forever”

3. “Sounding Joy — The Holiday Album,” Lea Salonga

She’s a Tony Award-winning actor who rose to international acclaim by originating the lead role of Kim in the West End production of “Miss Saigon” in 1989. Yet, the Filipina vocalist is also pretty handy with the holiday songbook, which listeners first found out when the singer released “Lea Salonga: The Christmas Album” in 2001.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, Salonga is back with another fine holiday collection that mixes longtime favorites with newer cuts. Of note, the album includes a duet with Clay Aiken on “Angels We Have Heard (Glory Be).”

Listen to: “What Child Is This/Silent Night”

4. “Joyful Joyful: A Christmas Album,” Cece Winans

She’s the most highly awarded female gospel singer of all time, with a trophy collection that includes 15 Grammys, 31 Doves and numerous other recognitions. She’s also a best-selling author, runs an annual women’s conference and helps operate a church in Nashville. Oh, and she’s also a mom.

So, yeah, we’re not sure how she found the time to record a Christmas album — but we’re sure glad she did. The gospel music legend, who many remember for being one half of the duo BeBe & CeCe Winans, is in top form on the dozen tracks that make up “Joyful Joyful.” She handles the up-tempo tracks (like “It’s Christmas”) and the softer material (such as “This World Will Never Be the Same”) with equal style and grace.

Listen to: “Joy to the World”

5. “It’s Christmas,” Tower of Power

If you like your “Sleigh Bells” ringing with a side of hot horn action then definitely check out the new holiday release from these Oakland funk/R&B leaders.

“It’s Christmas” features plenty of groovy takes on Christmas classics — from “The Christmas Song” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” to “Silver Bells” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” And the one thing these songs all have in common (besides, of course, the Christmas theme) is the powerful horn section supplying plenty of the band’s legendary “East Bay Grease” to the mix.