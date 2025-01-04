Sometimes, TV can give us a little taste of home

Clark Gable, in the old 1936 movie “San Francisco,” more or less saved my sanity.

It played on Czech TV the month I lived in the basement of the 95-year-old school in Holešov. At that point, I was very depressed and homesick. And luckily, it was subtitled rather than dubbed so I could understand the original dialogue as spoken. You don’t realize how wonderful it is to hear your native tongue when you’re all alone and far from home. Good old Clark Gable: How wonderful it was to hear his voice. There were several American programs on TV there, but usually they were dubbed so all I could hear was a harsh Czech voice speaking the dialogue.

In Slovenia, things were much better. Besides local and Italian stations, I was able to get CNN International and Sky News from England, as well as Eurosport. The local stations primarily featured “talking heads,” but in the evenings they played American sitcoms such as “Rosanne” and “Green Acres,” which were subtitled. It helped me learn the Slovene language since I could read it as I listened to the dialogue.

CNN kept me up to date on world events, and I became something of a news junkie. In fact, I was able to see the 2003 breakup of the space shuttle Columbia as it happened, as well as the tragic terrorist takeover on the first day of school in Beslan, Russia. It lasted three days and more than 330 people, including young students, were killed. Sky News kept me informed on the increasing tensions before the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

The coverage of winter sports in Europe was wonderful. I could view Alpine and Nordic ski races from beginning to end on weekends as well as ski jumping. When I lived in Slovenia, the world champion ski jumper one year was a Slovene youngster named Primož Peterka. He was that country’s hero for sure. When I visited relatives in Austria, watching ski races was a must. Skiing is the national sport in Austria, and they knew all the skiers’ names and what countries they were from, as well as their successes and failures. American Bode Miller was in top form then, and it tickled me to hear my relatives call him “Der Bode” (the Bode).