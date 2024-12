Special delivery to the North Pole

The Tribune asked for readers a few weeks ago to send in letters to Santa. Here are the letters we received, which we are printing verbatim.

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Elizabeth. I am 7 years old. I have been nice to my family. may I please have a stuffed turtle please?

Love,

Elizabeth

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Beau. I’m 7 years old. I wish for 5 Kittenies pleases and a princess Dolls.

Love,

Beau

Lewiston

ps, Love you

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Ali. I am 7 yers old. I have been kind to my sistrs. I wish that I cood have a stufy fo my pupes jack, and sox. I want a hovrdood, a bild play set, a bild dl dog haws, and a wach!

Love,

Ali

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen. I I am 8 years old. I have been paying atentchen in class. I wish for my sister to come back from her missen.

From

owen

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is charli. I am 7 years old. I wish for a watch. I have ben kind to our new class mate, Kylle.

From,

Charli

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton D I am 7 year old Ive listen to my parents I wish evrone that dident have a friend would have a friend

love,

Easton

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Ridge. T I am 7 years old. I have not been bossey this year. I whish for a present that some body loves so I can give it to them.

from, Ridge. T

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice to my frinds. I wish for my elfs to stay all year.

Love

Landon

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name iS Eli. I am 7 years old. My moms back is hurting so my wish is to maKe it Stop! I been nice to my mom.

From,

Eli

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Ridge Beller. I am 8 years old. I have been nice to my teatcher. I wish for an X Box.

from: Ridge Beller

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Sawyer. I am 7 years old. I have been nice to my frinds. I hope you give my family a good chrimtmas.

Love,

Sawyer

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa

My name is Isla. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice to my friends. I wish for everyone to be Happy on Chritmas!

Love,

Isla

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My Name iS DAX. I am 7 Years old I have been kin bY sharing. I wish for Optimus prime lego’s and Megatro Legos.

Love,

Dax

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Kylle. I am 8 years old. I have been nice to my friends. I wish I had an iphone.

From,

Kylle

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name iS Devyn I am 7 years old. one thing I have done to be Kind iS hellping frindS. one WiSh I have iS for me to have a puppy.

from Devyn

to Santa.

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Adilyn. I am 7 years old. I been eating all my food, and… brushing my teeth. I wish My sis and all my family and I to stay alive FOREVER!

love,

Adilyn

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Everett. I am 7 years old. I feeded my dog every day. I wish to be kind every day.

love Everett

to Santa

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton. H. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice. can I have maden 25. ples. i wish for the WRLE to be a good place.

Love Easton. H

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Dixee. I am 7 years old I have been tackeing care of my dog and cats and I will tacke care wen my dog has puppies. I wish I wanet hafe to lev.

From,

Dixee

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Blakelynn. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice to my friends. I wish for 51 puppies.

From.

Blakelynn

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

My name is Adley I am 7 years old. I have been very nice to my friends. I wish for a weiner dog

from Adley

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well! this year I would like a big prints brde

Love,

Alivia 6

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hop you are doing well This year I Would like a Ps4 con Proller

Than you Santa,

Love,

Easton 6

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well This year I would like toys bag have ballaon in the bag

Thank you

Love,

Fox 6

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa, I hope you are doing well.

This year I would like a reamote conchrol shark toy. hot weel car wash. Star wars lago set.

Thank you!

Love, Clement 6

Lewiston

———

Dear Danta,

I hop you are feling good I wont a te de. I wont.

Love,

Neoma 6.

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well! year I would ka bunee it comes in a box and a hal drimine staple.

Thank you!

Love,

Charlee 7

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hape you are doing. well! This year I would. like a lag Frnat. and a stefeml snoobog. and a stefeml elf.

thank you!

Love,

Jacoby 6

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well! I have 23 or 24 things.

Love,

Bexley

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. This yeur I wou llihke chapsticks

Thank you!

Love,

Julie 6

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well! This year I would like a sled

Thak you!

Love, Kallee

6

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hape you are doing well! This year I would liKe Monster Jam truck

Thank you!

Love,

Gunnner

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I lik you I wont a rmote bote.

Love,

sammuel

6.

Lewiston

———

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well! this year i would like to bring my baby pupy boc to live

thank you

Love,

Jaxon 6

Lewiston