SportsFebruary 4, 2025

Sports log

Anonymous Author

On this day ...

February 4, 2018 — The Philadelphia Eagles won a record-setting shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Foles, the backup quarterback, led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Ertz with 2:21 to go. Then the Eagles defense made two final stands to beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Warner, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at North Central, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at West Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Potlatch at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Logos at Coeur d’Alene, 7:30 p.m.

Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Orofino at Prairie, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Sandpoint, 5:30 p.m.

Clarkston at North Central, 7 p.m.

Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Upper Columbia Academy at Asotin, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Colfax, 5:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Troy, 6 p.m.

St. Maries at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Sandpoint at Lewiston, 6 p.m.

Potlatch at Lapwai

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Warner, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

High school boys basketball — Clarkston at North Central, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400) ; Pullman at West Valley, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Liberty at Colfax, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

High school girls basketball — Clarkston at North Central, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Liberty at Colfax, 5:30 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)

College basketball — Idaho Vandals Coaches Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

NHL — Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Marquette at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; La Salle at VCU, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky at Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN; Drake at Murray St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Iowa, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1; St. Bonaventure at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Baylor at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Michigan St. at UCLA, 7 p.m., PEACOCK; Boise St. at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN.

Women’s college basketball — Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Golf — TGL: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 6 p.m., ESPN.

NBA — Boston at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Boston at Cleveland (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers (DataCast), 7 p.m., TRUTV.

Men’s soccer — The French Cup: USL Dunkerque at Lille, Round of 16, 9:50 p.m., FS2; The French Cup: Paris-Saint Germain FC at Le Mans FC, Round of 16, noon FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul at Real Hope, First Round - Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2.

Tennis — Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m., TENNIS; Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS; Dallas-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS; Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Rotterdam-ATP, Dallas-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS.

