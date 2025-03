Sports log

Potlatch at Lewis County, 4:30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Rogers at Clarkston, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Clarkston hosts Clarkston Invite, Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Rogers at Pullman, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Gonzaga Prep at Pullman boys, 3:30 p.m.

Pullman girls at Gonzaga Prep, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Garfield-Palouse at Highlander Jamboree, Shadle Park High, Spokane, 3 p.m.

Kendrick, Highland, Nezperce, Orofino, Timberline at, Kamiah hosts Kamiah Meet, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Bowling — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI Chameleon Championship, Reno, Nev., 4 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — NCAA Tournament: St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Alabama St., First Four, Dayton, Ohio, 3:40 p.m., TRUTV; NIT Tournament: Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, First Round, 3:40 p.m., ESPN2; NIT Tournament: Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. San Diego St., First Four, Dayton, Ohio, 6:10 p.m., TRUTV; NIT Tournament: CS Northridge at Stanford, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — TGL Playoffs: The Bay Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

MLB — Tokyo Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Tokyo, 3 a.m., FOX; Tokyo Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Tokyo, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL — Utah at Edmonton, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — Miami-WTA Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS