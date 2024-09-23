Sports log

On this day ...
February 18, 2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, was killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tried to protect Michael Waltrip’s victory.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at The Prestige, La Quinta, Calif., all day
Idaho at Mesquite Desert Classic, Mesquite, Nev., all day
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
2A Greater Spokane League district tournament — Clarkston at Pullman, 6 p.m.
1A Long Pin Conference — Salmon River at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A Greater Spokane League district tournament — Pullman at Clarkston, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450),
High school girls basketball — Pullman at Clarkston, 6 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7) and/or KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school boys basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 6 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7) and/or KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT; Unrivaled Basketball League: Vinyl vs. Rose, Medley, Fla. (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla., 5:45 p.m., TNT; Unrivaled Basketball League: Laces vs. Phantom, Medley, Fla. (DataCast), 5:45 p.m., TRUTV
Men’s college basketball — Villanova at UConn, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Loyola of Chicago at Davidson, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oklahoma at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan St., 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Butler at Xavier, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Illinois at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Seton Hall at Marquette, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Kansas at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Arizona St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Atalanta, Knockout Round - Leg 2, 11:55 a.m., CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Sporting Kansas City, First Round - Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Colorado Rapids, First Round - Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS