Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsJanuary 7, 2025

Sports log

Anonymous Author

On this day ...

January 7, 2006 — The New England Patriots set an NFL record with 10 straight postseason victories by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-3. New England’s milestone surpassed the nine straight playoff victories by Green Bay in the 1960s.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Pullman at Deer Park, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Asotin, 7 p.m.

Deary at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside at Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at Waitsburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Maries at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Timberline at Kamiah JV, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASTEKBALL

Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman at Deer Park, 7 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Asotin, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Genesee, 6 p.m.

Timberline at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Nezperce, 6 p.m.

St. Maries at Orofino, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m. KCLX-AM (1450)

Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show KRPL-AM (1400)

High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Lake City, 7 p.m. KMAX-AM (840); Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)

High school girls basketball — Clarkston at Rogers KZBG-FM (97.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — St. John’s at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Pittsburgh at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Marquette, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Nebraska at Iowa, 5 p.m., PEACOCK; Auburn at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN, Michigan at UCLA, 7 p.m., PEACOCK; UNLV at Boise St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — DePaul at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — TGL: New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Lakers at Dallas (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Boston at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Men’s soccer — King Cup: Al Qadsiah at Al Taawoun, Quarterfinal, 6:45 a.m., FS2; King Cup: Al Ittihad at Al Hilal, Quarterfinal, 9:15 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Related
SportsJan. 7
Judge rules WSU justified in firing Rolovich
SportsJan. 7
360 Gymnastics of Clarkston to host 15th annual Winter Spiri...
SportsJan. 7
Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
SportsJan. 7
Lions secure No. 1 seed, cement NFL playoff field
Related
North Dakota State beats Montana State, wins 10th FCS title
SportsJan. 7
North Dakota State beats Montana State, wins 10th FCS title
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in WCC women’s basketball
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
SportsJan. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney third-place girls game
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy