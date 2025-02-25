Sections
February 25, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

February 25, 1964 — Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) won his first world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston was unable to answer the bell for the seventh round at Convention Hall in Miami Beach, Fla.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Corban at Lewis-Clark State, Cascade Conference Tournament, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno, Calif., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at The Trailblazer, Las Vegas, all day

Idaho at GCU Invitational, Phoenix, Ariz., all day

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Community Colleges of Spokane at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5A Inland Empire League district tournament — Sandpoint at Lewiston, Game 1, 6 p.m.

1A Whitepine League district tournament, at Lapwai High — Timberline vs. Deary, consolation game, 6 p.m.; Clearwater Valley vs. Nezperce. championship, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Corban at Lewis-Clark State, Cascade Conference Tournament, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

Idaho Vandal Coach’s Show, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Cougar Basketball Hour, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m., KRPL-FM (102.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN; Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Providence at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1; Washington at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1

Golf — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club, 6 p.m., ESPN;

MLB — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

NBA — Cleveland at Orlando, 4:40 p.m., TNT; Cleveland at Orlando (DataCast), 4:30 p.m., TRUTV; Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT; Dallas at L.A. Lakers (DataCast), 7 p.m., TRUTV

Men’s soccer — Saudi Pro League: All Nassr at Al Wehda, 7:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., USA; The French Cup: Stade de Reims at Angers SCO, Quarterfinal, 11:50 a.m., FS2; SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, noon, CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Sporting Kansas City at Inter Miami CF, First Round - Leg 2, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions Cup: Colorado at LAFC, First Round - Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS; Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Merida-WTA, Austin-WTA, Acapulco-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

