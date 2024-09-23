Sports log

On this day ...
October 1, 1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The blow gave New York a 1-0 victory and eclipsed Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at OUAZ Fall Invitational, Sterling Grove Golf Club, Surprise, Ariz., all day
Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational, Madison, Wisc., all day
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at The Molly, Monterey, Calif., all day
Idaho at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, Tacoma Country and Golf Club, Tacoma, Wash., all day
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Highland at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at SJEL, 6 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian
Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Deary, Prairie, Nezperce, Timberline, Troy at Spartan Invite, Weippe
Garfield-Palouse at Colfax hosts 1B/2B league meet, Colfax Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m.; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF
Women’s college volleyball — Marquette at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m., ABC; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN2; N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., TNT or TruTV; Preseason: Vegas at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT or TruTV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Celtic at Borussia Dortmund, 11:50 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 1 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2