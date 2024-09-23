Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsOctober 1, 2024

Sports log

Anonymous Author

On this day ...

October 1, 1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The blow gave New York a 1-0 victory and eclipsed Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at OUAZ Fall Invitational, Sterling Grove Golf Club, Surprise, Ariz., all day

Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational, Madison, Wisc., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at The Molly, Monterey, Calif., all day

Idaho at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, Tacoma Country and Golf Club, Tacoma, Wash., all day

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.

St. Maries at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Highland at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at SJEL, 6 p.m.

Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Deary, Prairie, Nezperce, Timberline, Troy at Spartan Invite, Weippe

Garfield-Palouse at Colfax hosts 1B/2B league meet, Colfax Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m.; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Women’s college volleyball — Marquette at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1

MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m., ABC; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN2; N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., TNT or TruTV; Preseason: Vegas at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT or TruTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Celtic at Borussia Dortmund, 11:50 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 1 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Washington State picked to finish second in WC...
SportsOct. 17
Warriors, Cougars to play rare baseball exhibition Friday
SportsOct. 17
Grading the WSU offense at midseason
SportsOct. 16
ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back
Related
AREA ROUNDUP: Trojans turn the tide on Potlatch, finish WPL volleyball season unbeaten
SportsOct. 16
AREA ROUNDUP: Trojans turn the tide on Potlatch, finish WPL volleyball season unbeaten
Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday
SportsOct. 15
Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday
Are Cougar coordinators to blame for early issues?
SportsOct. 15
Are Cougar coordinators to blame for early issues?
AREA ROUNDUP: Bears take third at Inland Empire Championships cross country meet
SportsOct. 13
AREA ROUNDUP: Bears take third at Inland Empire Championships cross country meet
Ethan O’Connor’s pick-6 helps WSU beat Fresno State in battle of errors
SportsOct. 13
Ethan O’Connor’s pick-6 helps WSU beat Fresno State in battle of errors
Vandals manhandled by Bobcats on national TV
SportsOct. 13
Vandals manhandled by Bobcats on national TV
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman, Clarkston take cross country dual wins
SportsOct. 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman, Clarkston take cross country dual wins
Cougs want to ‘Remember that feeling’
SportsOct. 10
Cougs want to ‘Remember that feeling’
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy