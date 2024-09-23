Sections
SportsOctober 1, 2024
Sports log
Anonymous Author

On this day ...

October 1, 1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The blow gave New York a 1-0 victory and eclipsed Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at OUAZ Fall Invitational, Sterling Grove Golf Club, Surprise, Ariz., all day

Washington State at Wisconsin Badger Invitational, Madison, Wisc., all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at The Molly, Monterey, Calif., all day

Idaho at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, Tacoma Country and Golf Club, Tacoma, Wash., all day

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.

Genesee at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.

St. Maries at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

Highland at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at SJEL, 6 p.m.

Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Deary, Prairie, Nezperce, Timberline, Troy at Spartan Invite, Weippe

Garfield-Palouse at Colfax hosts 1B/2B league meet, Colfax Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m.; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Women’s college volleyball — Marquette at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1

MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m., ABC; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN2; N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., TNT or TruTV; Preseason: Vegas at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT or TruTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Celtic at Borussia Dortmund, 11:50 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 1 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

