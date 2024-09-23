Sports log

Prairie at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at SJEL, 6 p.m.

Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical Christian

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Deary, Prairie, Nezperce, Timberline, Troy at Spartan Invite, Weippe

Garfield-Palouse at Colfax hosts 1B/2B league meet, Colfax Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m.; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

College golf — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark., 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Women’s college volleyball — Marquette at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1

MLB — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Houston, Game 1, 11:30 a.m., ABC; A.L. Wild Card: Kansas City at Baltimore, Game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN2; N.L. Wild Card: NY Mets at Milwaukee, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card: Atlanta at San Diego, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., TNT or TruTV; Preseason: Vegas at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TNT or TruTV

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Celtic at Borussia Dortmund, 11:50 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 1 a.m., TENNIS; Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS; Beijing-ATP Final; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at New York, Semifinal, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at Minnesota, Semifinal, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2