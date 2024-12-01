St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023

Employees received a total of $160,000 in professional development and tuition assistance to improve the care they provide patients.

In addition, the hospital paid more than $5 million in provider, payroll, property and sales taxes, and supported more than 20 organizations such as not-for-profit groups and schools.

“The healthcare professionals at (St. Joe’s) passionately pursue a remarkable calling that is often life-changing for the patients they see,” said Ed Freysinger, CEO of St. Joe’s in the news release.

The work of the hospital’s staff and medical providers recently earned the hospital an “A” rating from The LeapFrog Group, a national not-for-profit group that sets standards for excellence in patient safety and care, according to a news release from St. Joe’s.

An “A” is the highest rating the group bestows, according to the news release.

The rating is based on the abilities of facilities to prevent medical errors, infections and injuries using as many as 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.