BusinessDecember 1, 2024

St. Joe’s provides $19M in charitable health services in 2023

Elaine Williams
Logo St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is pictured Tuesday in Lewiston.
Logo St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is pictured Tuesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston provided $19 million in charitable or uncompensated health services in 2023.

That statistic is part of a recently released community benefit report of the hospital, according to a news release from St. Joe’s.

The health services were provided in a year when the hospital invested $8.4 million in capital improvements, including a new acute rehabilitation unit, new linear accelerator for cancer treatment and an intravenous ultrasound for the cardiac catheterization lab, according to the news release.

The hospital also added seven affiliated providers in 2023 and paid more than $47 million in salaries, wages and benefits to about 680 employees, according to the news release.

Employees received a total of $160,000 in professional development and tuition assistance to improve the care they provide patients.

In addition, the hospital paid more than $5 million in provider, payroll, property and sales taxes, and supported more than 20 organizations such as not-for-profit groups and schools.

“The healthcare professionals at (St. Joe’s) passionately pursue a remarkable calling that is often life-changing for the patients they see,” said Ed Freysinger, CEO of St. Joe’s in the news release.

The work of the hospital’s staff and medical providers recently earned the hospital an “A” rating from The LeapFrog Group, a national not-for-profit group that sets standards for excellence in patient safety and care, according to a news release from St. Joe’s.

An “A” is the highest rating the group bestows, according to the news release.

The rating is based on the abilities of facilities to prevent medical errors, infections and injuries using as many as 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

