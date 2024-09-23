Standing with Ukraine

PULLMAN — Pullman resident Alina Lizunova was living happily in Ukraine with her then 3-year-old daughter until the Russian bombs dropped on her city three years ago.

“I didn’t know where to run, what to do, how can I protect my baby, even,” she said. “And I was so happy that my friends started to resist the Russian Army, and that gave us time to leave the country.”

She found work and a more peaceful life in Pullman with her daughter. But her friends are still fighting for independence in her home country.

That is why she joined other Ukrainian refugees and community members to rally support for Ukraine on Saturday.

In Pullman, approximately 40 people showed up to a rally at Cougar Plaza. A similar demonstration was held in Moscow’s Friendship Square.

Drivers honked their horns in support as the demonstrators held signs and Ukrainian flags encouraging solidarity with Ukraine.

“I hope that Americans will call their representatives and say please support Ukraine,” Lizunova said. “Please do everything that the U.S. can do.”

A local organization called Palouse for Ukraine helped organize the rallies. Elizabeth Siler, a member of Palouse for Ukraine, has housed Ukrainian refugees in Pullman for almost two years.