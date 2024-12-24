State workers: We need a raise

State employees sent a deluge of comments asking lawmakers for higher pay to address high turnover and rising costs of living.

The Change in Employee Compensation Committee on Friday received an overview of the more than 1,700 responses seeking comment as the group prepares to make a recommendation to the state’s budget writers.

Human Resources Administrator Janelle White told members she recommends a 4% increase to employee salaries, or a $1.25 an hour increase, with discretion given to agencies to decide to implement either the percentage increase or dollar amount. She recommended a 5.5% increase for IT/engineering employees, which has a turnover rate of nearly 26%.

“When employees leave the state, it has a profound and lasting impact on the bottom line in our ability to deliver services,” White said. “The hidden cost of turnover is frequently overlooked, yet its consequences are very costly to the state.”

Statewide, the average turnover rate was around 19% last year, White said. She estimated that it cost roughly $301 million to replace 19.2% of Idaho’s state employee workforce.

In 2023, White presented to the committee a report detailing how far behind Idaho’s compensation was in comparison to the public and private sector and recommended greater increases for public safety, IT/engineering, and nursing and health care staff pay.

White recommended last week that lawmakers implement the IT/engineering salary structure improvement this coming session. She said the average market salary for these positions is around $36,000 more per year than the average state salary. Primary state employees who don’t fall into specialized categories fall about $22,250 behind the average market salary.

In fiscal year 2024, Idaho spent about 21% of the state budget on personnel at around $1.9 billion; the recommendation she provided would bring this total to about $2.3 billion, she said.

Alberto Gonzales, head of the Office of Information Technology Services, told the committee that state IT employees created the “backbone of our cybersecurity infrastructure.”

“I think not investing increases our chance of cyber attack,” he said.

Idaho State Police Director Col. Bill Gardiner told lawmakers that several regions in the state faced particularly high turnover and vacancy rates, such as near Lewiston. The district has eight vacant patrol positions, which leaves 13 current troopers patrolling a 13,000-square-mile area, he said.