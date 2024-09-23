Stay granted in Eggleston free speech medical case

The Washington Court of Appeals has stopped the state’s medical commission from proceeding with its prosecution of Richard Eggleston while his case is still under consideration.

The stay was granted Tuesday by Commissioner Hailey Landrus in Division III of the Court of Appeals.

“We are very gratified by this decision by a commissioner who has repeatedly demonstrated her legal wisdom over the years,” said Eggleston’s attorney Todd Richardson. “The case is not over, this merely puts a pause on the prosecution while we proceed with briefing and arguing the appeal. Dr. Eggleston’s brief to the Washington Court of Appeals is now due in 30 days.”

Eggleston, of Clarkston, was investigated by the Washington State Medical Commission over alleged COVID-19 misinformation shared in columns published in the Lewiston Tribune’s Sunday Opinion section. At the federal level, his case may decide whether a medical commission is allowed to limit a doctor’s speech in the public forum.

Last month, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted Eggleston’s application for a stay, pending appeal of a 9th Circuit lawsuit involving the retired ophthalmologist. A conference to address the application has been scheduled for Friday.