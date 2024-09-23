Studded tires OK in Idaho; WA drivers waiting until Nov. 1

Drivers in Idaho were given the go-ahead to use studded tires Oct. 1 while drivers in Washington must wait until Nov. 1, according to officials from both states.
Idaho’s studded tire season is from Oct. 1 to April 30. State officials recommend using studded tires only when needed in icy and snowy conditions, since unwarranted use can cause excessive wear on road surfaces.
Washington’s studded tire season is Nov. 1 through March 31, and applies to all vehicles, even those from out of state. And on particularly icy or snowy conditions where chains are required, studded tires don’t meet the requirement.
The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year.