Supreme Court declines to issue stay in case involving Eggleston

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted against issuing a stay on the prosecution of physicians for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation in a case involving a retired Clarkston ophthalmologist.

The high court considered the matter in conference Friday and issued its order Monday morning, according to Todd Richardson, a Clarkston attorney who is involved in the case.

Had the Supreme Court issued a stay, it likely would have covered cases nationwide, Richardson said.

Despite the ruling, there isn’t much effect on the case involving Dr. Richard Eggleston, of Clarkston.

Eggleston was under investigation by the Washington State Medical Commission over alleged COVID-19 misinformation he shared in opinion columns he authored for the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion section. The Washington Court of Appeals stopped the investigation last week so that a case brought by Eggleston and others could proceed.