SportsFebruary 18, 2025

Sweden tops U.S. 2-1 in 4 Nations round robin

Americans already had clinched berth to final, will face Canada on Thursday

JIMMY GOLEN Associated Press
Sweden's Leo Carlsson, top, loses his helmet on a hard check by United States' Jack Eichel during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Leo Carlsson, top, loses his helmet on a hard check by United States' Jack Eichel during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden goaltender Samuel Ersson, right, is congratulated by Victor Hedman after defeating the United States in a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden goaltender Samuel Ersson, right, is congratulated by Victor Hedman after defeating the United States in a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Gustav Nyquist (12) is congratulated after his goal against the United States during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Gustav Nyquist (12) is congratulated after his goal against the United States during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States goaltender Jake Oettinger, left, makes a save on a shot by Sweden's Jesper Bratt during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States goaltender Jake Oettinger, left, makes a save on a shot by Sweden's Jesper Bratt during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Gustav Nyquist, top right, scores on United States goaltender Jake Oettinger during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Gustav Nyquist, top right, scores on United States goaltender Jake Oettinger during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States' Chris Kreider, center, is congratulated after his goal against Sweden during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States' Chris Kreider, center, is congratulated after his goal against Sweden during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Jesper Bratt (63) is congratulated after his goal during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game against the United States, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sweden's Jesper Bratt (63) is congratulated after his goal during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game against the United States, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States' Kyle Connor, left, drops Sweden's Viktor Arvidsson to the ice during the second period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States' Kyle Connor, left, drops Sweden's Viktor Arvidsson to the ice during the second period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States' Brady Tkachuk slams into the post while chasing the puck towards Sweden goaltender Samuel Ersson during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
United States' Brady Tkachuk slams into the post while chasing the puck towards Sweden goaltender Samuel Ersson during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — The first matchup between the United States and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off left both sides — and most hockey fans, too — wanting more.

And that’s just what they’ll get.

The North Americans played their way into a rematch in the championship game, even with the United States losing 2-1 to Sweden in the round-robin finale on Monday. The U.S. team had already clinched a spot in the title game, and Canada earned its way there by beating Finland 5-3 earlier Monday to finish the group stage.

“It will be a hard-fought battle. That’s what I would anticipate,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “I feel like I get the best seat in the house, being behind the bench and being up close to it. To watch what these guys do on the ice at the pace that they’re able to do it, sometimes we just marvel at what goes on up there.”

Sweden rallied after falling behind just 35 seconds into the game to hand the Americans their first loss in the tournament that brought the game’s greatest players back to the international stage after sitting out the last two Olympics.

Canada watched its four-goal lead cut to one in the final minutes but pulled out a victory over Finland earlier Monday to grab the other spot in the title game. That clinched the rematch of the fight-filled round-robin matchup from Saturday.

“They’re gonna be extremely hungry. They don’t want to lose two to us,” American forward Dylan Larkin said. “I think there’ll be some nerves, but I hope it’s that level that it was in Montreal.”

Chris Kreider gave the Americans the lead in the opening minute on Monday night, but Gustav Nyquist tied it a dozen minutes later and Jesper Bratt gave Sweden the lead with less than a minute remaining in the first period. Samuel Ersson made 31 saves, shutting the U.S. down for the game’s last 59:25.

Officially, the nightcap meant nothing to either the Americans or Swedes: The U.S. had already clinched a spot in Thursday night’s championship game, and Sweden needed the Canadians to falter for a chance in the final.

“I don’t think there was too much of a shock,” U.S. forward Jack Hughes said. “They’re obviously a great team and I know they’re champing at the bit to get us again. We’re really excited that we get them, and that’s kind of what we were looking for.”

With some fans wearing powdered wigs and colonial-era tricorn hats, the Boston crowd bellowed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game — a response to the Canadians who booed the U.S. national anthem before the early matchups in Montreal. Chants of “U-S-A!” rang out through the TD Garden in the final minutes, with goalie Jake Oettinger pulled for an extra skater, but the Americans couldn’t beat Ersson to force overtime.

Instead, the Americans will regroup for the tournament final.

“The first game was such a great hockey game. And I think it’s great for hockey that there’s an opportunity for these two teams to meet again,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, both teams have star power all around the lineup. It was a very competitive hockey game, the first game. I would anticipate the next one will be every bit as competitive, if not more.”

The Americans faced Sweden a player down with Auston Matthews out, and then Brady Tkachuk left in the second period after colliding with Ersson in the crease. More disappointing for the Boston fans was Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy being scratched from the lineup.

Sullivan said the team had not moved to bring in roster reinforcements.

“We’re hoping to get some of these guys back,” he said.

