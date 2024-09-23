Sweden tops U.S. 2-1 in 4 Nations round robin

BOSTON — The first matchup between the United States and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off left both sides — and most hockey fans, too — wanting more.

And that’s just what they’ll get.

The North Americans played their way into a rematch in the championship game, even with the United States losing 2-1 to Sweden in the round-robin finale on Monday. The U.S. team had already clinched a spot in the title game, and Canada earned its way there by beating Finland 5-3 earlier Monday to finish the group stage.

“It will be a hard-fought battle. That’s what I would anticipate,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “I feel like I get the best seat in the house, being behind the bench and being up close to it. To watch what these guys do on the ice at the pace that they’re able to do it, sometimes we just marvel at what goes on up there.”

Sweden rallied after falling behind just 35 seconds into the game to hand the Americans their first loss in the tournament that brought the game’s greatest players back to the international stage after sitting out the last two Olympics.

Canada watched its four-goal lead cut to one in the final minutes but pulled out a victory over Finland earlier Monday to grab the other spot in the title game. That clinched the rematch of the fight-filled round-robin matchup from Saturday.

“They’re gonna be extremely hungry. They don’t want to lose two to us,” American forward Dylan Larkin said. “I think there’ll be some nerves, but I hope it’s that level that it was in Montreal.”

Chris Kreider gave the Americans the lead in the opening minute on Monday night, but Gustav Nyquist tied it a dozen minutes later and Jesper Bratt gave Sweden the lead with less than a minute remaining in the first period. Samuel Ersson made 31 saves, shutting the U.S. down for the game’s last 59:25.