Take care: Dietary supplements can be bad for your health

A study conducted in 2017-18 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 57.6% of adults had used a dietary supplement within the last 30 days. Adults aged 20 or older used one (22.5%), two (13.8%), three (7.5%) or more (13.8%) dietary supplements over the past month.

Although the supplements most often consumed were common vitamins and minerals, many supplements contained herbs, other botanicals, amino acids and numerous other substances.

Many people assume supplements are safe, but that is not always the case. In 2024 alone, there were 11 recalls for supplements, one because of contamination with salmonella and another because of contamination with toxic yellow oleander. The remaining nine contained undeclared pharmaceutical drugs or contained two or more pharmaceutical medications. These undeclared drugs included prescription-strength, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories, corticosteroids, erectile dysfunction drugs, antihistamines and other substances. Many also contained acetaminophen.

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2015 estimated that 23,005 emergency department visits were attributed to the patient’s use of dietary supplements. According to a research article published in 2018 in The Journal of the American Medical Association, “serious adverse events reported with the use of dietary supplements include stroke, acute liver injury, kidney failure, pulmonary embolisms, and death.” The consumption of pharmaceuticals without a prescription can result in drug interactions or other risks.

For example, sildenafil can be used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, but taking the medication while taking nitrate prescription drugs or other medicines for hypertension can result in a sudden decrease in blood pressure. Supplements that contain the undeclared medication, sibutramine, a weight-loss medication that was discontinued in the U.S. in 2010, can cause heart attack or stroke, which may result in death.