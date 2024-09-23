Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk

Truck slammed into the overpass between Owen Science Library and Abelson Hall.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Washington State University Police logo is photographed Thursday in the lobby of WSU�s Police Department in Pullman.
A Washington State University Police logo is photographed Thursday in the lobby of WSU�s Police Department in Pullman.Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

PULLMAN — A tall box truck crashed into Washington State University’s skywalk Monday morning.

WSU Police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said officers were called to College Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when a truck slammed into the overpass between Owen Science Library and Abelson Hall.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She said the driver was distracted and didn’t notice a height limit on the walkway. The truck was significantly damaged, but the skywalk was left unscathed.

Daniels said no one was hurt during the incident.

A portion of the roadway was closed while the truck was removed.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 8
Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 8
Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark
Local NewsOct. 8
Pullman hospital welcomes new physician
Local NewsOct. 8
Moscow council approves annexation for business park
Related
League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums
Local NewsOct. 8
League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums
Nez Perce Tribe 'refuses to tolerate' Foreman's statement
Local NewsOct. 8
Nez Perce Tribe 'refuses to tolerate' Foreman's statement
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 7
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
Local NewsOct. 7
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
Local NewsOct. 7
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 6
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Hurdles of home-buying
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy