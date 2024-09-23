Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 9, 2024

Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway

Small town awarded County Economic Development Funds

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

TEKOA, Wash. — The city of Tekoa was awarded County Economic Development Funds for the Willard Field Runway.

The city announced in a news release Tuesday the Whitman County Commissioners funded $20,000 for the rehabilitation construction project.

Willard Field is a public airport owned and managed by the city. The news release said in April, it approved plans to build an industrial park at the site to expand the airport’s capabilities.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The airport has one runway with an asphalt surface and self-service fuel. According to the news release, it has operated since 1945 and is in dire need of runway surface improvements to ensure the safety of everyone who uses it.

The funds are needed to support match requirements for a $693,235 Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation grant that was awarded to the city in September, according to the news release. The city will also provide $23,986 in match funds.

The news release said the project will include full depth pavement reclamation, shaping, paving, drainage improvements, runway safety area grading and restriping of pavement markings.

J-U-B Engineering will design the project and Selland Construction will build it. The news release anticipates work will begin next summer and be completed by September 2025.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy