Local NewsOctober 9, 2024

Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway

Small town awarded County Economic Development Funds

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

TEKOA, Wash. — The city of Tekoa was awarded County Economic Development Funds for the Willard Field Runway.

The city announced in a news release Tuesday the Whitman County Commissioners funded $20,000 for the rehabilitation construction project.

Willard Field is a public airport owned and managed by the city. The news release said in April, it approved plans to build an industrial park at the site to expand the airport’s capabilities.

The airport has one runway with an asphalt surface and self-service fuel. According to the news release, it has operated since 1945 and is in dire need of runway surface improvements to ensure the safety of everyone who uses it.

The funds are needed to support match requirements for a $693,235 Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation grant that was awarded to the city in September, according to the news release. The city will also provide $23,986 in match funds.

The news release said the project will include full depth pavement reclamation, shaping, paving, drainage improvements, runway safety area grading and restriping of pavement markings.

J-U-B Engineering will design the project and Selland Construction will build it. The news release anticipates work will begin next summer and be completed by September 2025.

