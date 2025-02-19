BOISE — Senate committee members heard arguments on a bill that would place a 10-year pause on administering mRNA vaccines in Idaho on Monday but did not take a vote.

Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, brought the bill and presented it with a slate of out-of-state physicians, many of whom have been linked to anti-COVID vaccine groups or identified as spreading misinformation.

Shippy’s bill, SB 1036, calls for a pause on delivery of vaccines or any therapy that uses messenger RNA vaccine technology, which is used in two vaccines against COVID-19.

Shippy named the bill for Doug Cameron, a Hammett rancher who became paralyzed in 2021 following a severe blood clot. Cameron, in speaking in favor of the bill, told committee members Monday he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; this shot does not use mRNA technology and is no longer authorized for use in the U.S.

Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairperson Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, said the meeting was an “informational hearing,” because the sponsor had said the bill may require changes and was not ready for a vote. Committee members heard about two hours of testimony.

Washington County registered nurse Laura Demaray brought the bill to Shippy, the senator said Monday, and helped him schedule the slate of health care professionals to speak in favor of the bill at the meeting. Demaray also organized a presentation in December to a county board in Washington state with many of the same speakers to try and urge them away from using mRNA vaccines, the Tri-City Herald reported.

One of the presenters was Dr. Peter McCullough, a Dallas-based cardiologist who has testified before Congress regarding his concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. McCullough was an author of a review of autopsy data regarding COVID-19 vaccines, but the article was later removed by a preprint server — which holds early-stage research papers prior to review — because “the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology,” and indicated that the preprint had violated its screening criteria, according to an article by FactCheck.org.

The majority of people who spoke Monday supported the bill, but most people who signed in to submit testimony opposed it — 45 signed up to oppose the bill and 26 signed up in support.

The bill seeks to place a 10-year moratorium on the administration of “human gene therapy products,” which includes in the definition, “nucleic acids, such as plasmids and in vitro transcribed ribonucleic acid (RNA).”

The broad medical and scientific community does not consider mRNA vaccines a kind of gene therapy, according to Guy Palmer, the regents professor of pathology and infectious disease and senior director of global health at Washington State University.

“It’s conflating two different things,” Palmer told the Idaho Press regarding the bill.

Gene therapy uses a process of gene editing, which is the intentional effort to permanently change the gene of an individual, Palmer said in a phone interview. Gene editing can be used to treat disorders in which a single gene has a defect, such as cystic fibrosis and Huntington’s disease.

Gene therapy does come with some higher risks, Palmer said, but it’s usually tolerated in serious conditions where the disease may be worse than the potential side-effects.

The mRNA vaccines deliver what’s called messenger RNA to a cell, and the RNA teaches the cell to make a protein, which triggers an immune response inside the body.