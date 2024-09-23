Texas-style immigration bill moves through House committee

BOISE — A bill to allow local police to enforce immigration laws was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, presented the legislation, which is modeled after Texas’ SB 4 — a law that has been blocked from being enforced as it is litigated in courts.

“What this seeks to do is we’re going to be creating a state-level offense for individuals entering Idaho from a foreign nation outside of the designated ports of entry,” Crane said.

Under the bill, the first offense of “illegal entry” would be a misdemeanor and a second offense would be a felony and would trigger deportation. The legislation would also provide civil immunity to law enforcement, local government employees or contractors against lawsuits that could stem from attempted enforcement under the bill. This immunity wouldn’t apply if a court or jury found the official, employee or contractor “acted in bad faith, with conscious indifference, or with recklessness.”

The bill would require state magistrate judges to order that someone return to their country from which they entered if they are convicted.

Crane said he consulted with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding the bill, which is nearly identical to the Texas bill that has been mired in court. Crane said upon Paxton’s recommendation, he added a severability clause — which means if any part of the legislation is found unconstitutional or invalid, that part could be severed from the rest of the bill and the rest of it could continue to go into effect. He also added an emergency clause, which would mean the bill would go into effect immediately upon its passage and approval by the Legislature and governor.