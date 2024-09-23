Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office revealed text messages and part of the 911 call from the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, when four University of Idaho students were killed in their Moscow home.

In a recent court filing, the prosecution asked Ada County Judge Steven Hippler to admit this evidence and testimony from the two surviving roommates at the trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger. According to court documents, the two surviving roommates were home during the attacks and one of them witnessed a man in a ski mask and gave police a physical description.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to start in August. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The evidence sheds some light on the events of that day when an unidentified male reportedly entered the King Road house and the body of Kernodle was found unresponsive.

The text messages describe someone wearing a ski mask and a male wearing something over his head and mouth.

“I’m not kidding o am so freaked out,” one roommate texted just before 4:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2022.

The roommate tried calling and texting Kernodle, Goncalves, Chapin and Mogen, but did not get a response back.

“Pls answer,” the roommate texted to Goncalves.