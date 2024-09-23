Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 7, 2025

Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case

Texts from surviving roommates, transcription of 911 call released in Kohberger case

Anthony Kuipers
A residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow is where four University of Idaho students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. A few more details about the day of the murder came to light Thursday with the release of text messages from two surviving roommates and a transcription of the 911 call made from the home.
A residence at 1122 King Road in Moscow is where four University of Idaho students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. A few more details about the day of the murder came to light Thursday with the release of text messages from two surviving roommates and a transcription of the 911 call made from the home.Zach Wilkinson/Daily News file
Bryan Kohberger's mug shot from Ada County
Bryan Kohberger's mug shot from Ada County

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office revealed text messages and part of the 911 call from the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, when four University of Idaho students were killed in their Moscow home.

In a recent court filing, the prosecution asked Ada County Judge Steven Hippler to admit this evidence and testimony from the two surviving roommates at the trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger. According to court documents, the two surviving roommates were home during the attacks and one of them witnessed a man in a ski mask and gave police a physical description.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to start in August. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The evidence sheds some light on the events of that day when an unidentified male reportedly entered the King Road house and the body of Kernodle was found unresponsive.

The text messages describe someone wearing a ski mask and a male wearing something over his head and mouth.

“I’m not kidding o am so freaked out,” one roommate texted just before 4:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 2022.

The roommate tried calling and texting Kernodle, Goncalves, Chapin and Mogen, but did not get a response back.

“Pls answer,” the roommate texted to Goncalves.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“R u up,” they texted to Mogen and Goncalves.

A text exchange from one roommate to the other states “Come to my room,” “Run,” “Down here.”

The 911 call was made hours after the murders were allegedly committed, just before noon. It was placed after the body of Kernodle was found unresponsive by an individual identified as H.J.

The dispatcher heard from the roommates and friends that Kernodle was not waking up and that a man was seen in the house during the night.

The dispatcher also heard heaving and crying throughout the call. Several different people spoke to the dispatcher during the 911 call.

“Okay. I need someone to stop passing the phone around because I’ve talked to four different people,” this dispatcher said during the call, according to the released transcription.

Latah County District Judge John Judge had previously ruled that this 911 call was admissible and the “emotion” in the callers’ voices was relevant to why both law enforcement and EMS were sent to the King Road house.

In another court filing, the prosecution listed the surveillance footage and records it is planning to introduce during the trial. These include records and footage from local businesses including the Corner Club in Moscow, Costco in Clarkston, Albertsons in Clarkston, and Sunset Mart in Moscow, among many others.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsMar. 7
WSU experiencing budget pressures from state, feds
Local NewsMar. 7
House introduces bill to ask feds to reconsider 2019 Medicai...
Local NewsMar. 7
Little signs $253M income tax cut bill
Local NewsMar. 7
Nationwide study finds butterflies to be in trouble
Related
Registration open for Asotin County Garden Symposium
Local NewsMar. 7
Registration open for Asotin County Garden Symposium
Idaho House approves Medicaid reform bill
Local NewsMar. 7
Idaho House approves Medicaid reform bill
Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case
Local NewsMar. 7
Texts, 911 call info released in Moscow case
Gov. Little signs $253 million income tax cut bill
Local NewsMar. 6
Gov. Little signs $253 million income tax cut bill
Firing squad bill heads to Little
Local NewsMar. 6
Firing squad bill heads to Little
Lawmakers consider a new WWAMI bill
Local NewsMar. 6
Lawmakers consider a new WWAMI bill
Bill banning ‘political flags’ from public schools heads to Gov. Little
Local NewsMar. 6
Bill banning ‘political flags’ from public schools heads to Gov. Little
Senate passes $35 increase to grocery tax credit
Local NewsMar. 6
Senate passes $35 increase to grocery tax credit
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy