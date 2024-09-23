That’s a wrap on Memorial Bridge work

The Clearwater Memorial Bridge will be fully open to traffic starting Wednesday.

The bridge on U.S. Highway 12 is now complete and ready for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“We’re really excited and just in time for holiday traffic,” said Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department in Lewiston.

Pfeifer said the project will help improve safety for the public on the bridge, which was built in 1951.

Travelers can use wider travel lanes, shoulders, median and sidewalks. The bridge was also updated to current standards, which means there are no longer reduced weight restrictions for heavy loads, according to a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.