That’s a wrap on Memorial Bridge work

The Clearwater Memorial Bridge will be fully open to traffic starting Wednesday.
The bridge on U.S. Highway 12 is now complete and ready for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
“We’re really excited and just in time for holiday traffic,” said Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department in Lewiston.
Pfeifer said the project will help improve safety for the public on the bridge, which was built in 1951.
Travelers can use wider travel lanes, shoulders, median and sidewalks. The bridge was also updated to current standards, which means there are no longer reduced weight restrictions for heavy loads, according to a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.
The final part of the new bridge will be a deck seal and additional light construction that is scheduled for early summer 2025.
Construction began in 2023 for an estimated cost of $38.3 million that was federally funded. Contractors for the project were Wadsworth Brothers Construction Co., of Draper, Utah.
Construction began on the east side of the bridge, leaving the west side operational for traffic. In June, traffic switched to the finished east side of the bridge to allow for constriction on the west side, according to the Idaho Transportation Department website.
The new bridge will have the same number of lanes but will boast wider shoulders and sidewalks as well as a painted median. The lanes will increase from 62 feet to more than 79 feet for traffic.
