Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 1, 2024

The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa

Up Front/Commentary Matt Baney

Up Front/Commentary Matt Baney
story image illustation
Tribune/Pete Caster
Santa takes a look at letters written to him.
Santa takes a look at letters written to him.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Letters to Santa are pictured Friday in Lewiston.
Letters to Santa are pictured Friday in Lewiston.August Frank/Tribune

I’ve got some difficult news to share with you this morning. I don’t like causing our loyal readers any consternation, but I also think it’s our duty to give you straight facts.

Besides, when was the last time anything you read in the paper stressed you out? (On second thought, don’t answer that.)

Anyway, here goes: Today is Dec. 1. That means Christmas is barreling down the tracks like a runaway freight train, and we all had better get our holiday duties and obligations squared away before we’re flattened by the holly jolly locomotive.

The countdown to Christmas might feel more harrowing this year because of Thanksgiving coming so late on the calendar (in fact, Nov. 28 is the latest date it ever falls). Suddenly, we are just a bit more than three weeks away from Christmas.

But I’m a firm believer in trying to have a merry little Christmas; there’s no reason the holiday must be loud and epic. As Linus Van Pelt once said: “Charlie Brown, you’re the only person I know who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

So I hope it’s not a problem when I ask you to send the Tribune your letter to Santa by Dec. 18.

We revived our letters to Santa feature two years ago, and I thoroughly enjoyed the first two collections of missives bound for the North Pole. Once again, we will accept letters from children and adults. The letters can be just a few words if you have a short wish list, but please try to write no more than 300 words — no matter how well behaved you’ve been this year.

Be sure to include the author’s name, age and town of residence. The letters can be emailed to city@lmtribune.com, sent in the mail to the Lewiston Tribune, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501 or dropped off at our office.

We usually receive submissions from a few grade school classes in the area, and those are always appreciated. So teachers, if you’re trying to think of a writing assignment that will engage your students, I’ll bet this one will do the trick.

We’re planning on running this year’s collection of letters in the paper Dec. 22. That should give Santa plenty of time prepare your gift. Don’t worry, he’s immune to holiday stress.

Merry Christmas to all. And happy writing.

Baney is the Tribune's managing editor. He may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251. Follow him on X @MattBaney_Trib.

Related
Local NewsDec. 1
Keeping it local
Local NewsNov. 30
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Local NewsNov. 30
Meetings
Local NewsNov. 30
Public Records
Related
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
Local NewsNov. 30
New Moscow shop acts as a pop culture boutique
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Aha! Waha comes through again
Local NewsNov. 29
Aha! Waha comes through again
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Downtown Pullman construction now expected to complete early next year
Local NewsNov. 28
Downtown Pullman construction now expected to complete early next year
Moderate weather, chearper gas prices expected for holiday travel
Local NewsNov. 28
Moderate weather, chearper gas prices expected for holiday travel
Closing, but the love continues
Local NewsNov. 28
Closing, but the love continues
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy