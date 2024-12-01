The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa

I’ve got some difficult news to share with you this morning. I don’t like causing our loyal readers any consternation, but I also think it’s our duty to give you straight facts.

Besides, when was the last time anything you read in the paper stressed you out? (On second thought, don’t answer that.)

Anyway, here goes: Today is Dec. 1. That means Christmas is barreling down the tracks like a runaway freight train, and we all had better get our holiday duties and obligations squared away before we’re flattened by the holly jolly locomotive.

The countdown to Christmas might feel more harrowing this year because of Thanksgiving coming so late on the calendar (in fact, Nov. 28 is the latest date it ever falls). Suddenly, we are just a bit more than three weeks away from Christmas.

But I’m a firm believer in trying to have a merry little Christmas; there’s no reason the holiday must be loud and epic. As Linus Van Pelt once said: “Charlie Brown, you’re the only person I know who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem.”