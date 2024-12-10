The College Football Playoff is set

After a chaotic end to the regular season in college football, the matchups are set for the first 12-team version of the College Football Playoff. The first-round games are Dec. 20-21 on campuses before the games shift to bowl games for the quarterfinals and semifinals. Here is what to know:

Who is playing and what time are the games?

There will be 11 games between Dec. 20 and the finale Jan. 20, all broadcast nationally. The first round:

No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1), Dec. 20, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 8.5.

What to know: The two campuses in the Hoosier State are separated by 200 miles, but this is the first meeting since 1991. Hoosiers have won 11 games for first time in program history. Irish have won 10 in a row since getting upset by Northern Illinois.

The winner: Advances to the Sugar Bowl to play No. 2 seed Georgia (Jan. 1, 5:45 p.m., ESPN).

No. 11 seed SMU (11-2) at No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2), Dec. 21, 9 a.m. (TNT/Max)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 8.5.

What to know: SMU got the last at-large bid after losing to Clemson in the ACC championship game on the final play. Penn State is in the playoff for the first time.

The winner: Advances to the Fiesta Bowl to play No. 3 seed Boise State (Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m., ESPN).

No. 12 seed Clemson (10-3) at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2), Dec. 21, 1 p.m. (TNT/Max)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 10.5.

What to know: This will be the teams’ first meeting. Clemson got into the ACC title game through the back door and beat SMU to earn an automatic bid. The Longhorns’ only losses are to Georgia.

The winner: Advances to the Peach Bowl to play No. 4 seed Arizona State (Jan. 1, 10 a.m., ESPN).