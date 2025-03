Anyone who spends time on the internet knows that our demographics, preferences and interests are assiduously tracked by Big Tech companies hoping to capture more of our dollars. They record our keystrokes, time spent on certain web pages, how long we hover over different subjects.

What if those companies shared the information with a government intent on tracking our every move to determine not only if we had broken the law, but planned to commit crimes?

That’s the question that Pulitzer Prize finalist Laila Lalami explores in her new novel “The Dream Hotel,” published this month.

In this novel that recalls the societal oppression and alienation in the works of Margaret Atwood and Franz Kafka, protagonist Sara Hussein is detained at the airport as she returns to Los Angeles from a conference in London.

Because a sleep device controlling her insomnia allows her dreams to be tracked without her knowledge, Sara has been deemed likely to commit a violent crime and taken to a “retention center” for 21 days of observation. That period is repeatedly extended unilaterally by center employees for infractions such as using an unapproved hair style or loitering in a hallway.

Sara is Moroccan American like Lalami, who has dug deep into her heritage for past novels including “The Moor’s Account,” which was a Pulitzer finalist in 2015. Lalami’s bestselling 2019 novel “The Other Americans,” is about the suspicious death of a Moroccan immigrant in the U.S.

The controls that Sara suddenly finds herself subject to stem from the Crime Prevention Act that Congress passed after 86 people were shot dead on live television during a Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. The broadcast watched by 118 million viewers was rapidly pulled off the air and another 32 people were killed off camera.