The ScoopNovember 16, 2024

PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels

These ubiquitous members of the rodent family, which seem busiest in the autumn, are pesky to some people but beloved by others who enjoy watching their antics year-round

August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Mary Stone/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel hangs upside down to nibble on the underside of a branch Wednesday in Moscow.
A squirrel hangs upside down to nibble on the underside of a branch Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A squirrel munches away on seeds picked from the yellow foliage around him Wednesday in Clarkston over Chestnut Park.
A squirrel munches away on seeds picked from the yellow foliage around him Wednesday in Clarkston over Chestnut Park. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel leaps toward the base of a tree Wednesday in Moscow.
A squirrel leaps toward the base of a tree Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
