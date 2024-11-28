The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+

The Oscar-nominated animated charmer “Robot Dreams” and Lindsay Lohan starring in the Christmas romantic comedy “Our Little Secret” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: HBO has a documentary about yacht rock, there’s another entry in the reality genre of seniors looking for love called “The Later Daters” on Netflix and the Fab Four’s first trip to America is chronicled in the documentary, “Beatles ’64.”

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

The Beatles’ first trip to America is chronicled in a new movie produced by Martin Scorsese, “Beatles ’64,” which streams on Disney+ on Friday. The documentary uses never-before-seen and rare footage and drills down on the Fab Four’s milestone American visit, which included appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Washington Colosseum, and a meeting with Muhammad Ali. It offers interviews with David Lynch and Ronnie Spector, as well as some of the women who as girls screamed outside the Beatles’ New York hotel. Its backbone is rare footage filmed by documentarians Albert and David Maysles of John, Paul, George and Ringo being exceedingly silly.

Grab your captain’s hat and fake mustache for a tour of yacht rock, the once-dismissed musical genre that has found new love of late. HBO’s revealing “Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary” traces the rise of the music style — elevated pop music infused with jazz and R&B — from the perspective of its makers, including Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross. The documentary nicely connects yacht rock to the culture and music heritage, adding the creators of the web series who coined the label. Sail away on Friday.

Eric Clapton has a new live album and concert film, “Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023,” which captured the shows on Sept. 23-24, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Only Clapton could attract this level of musical talent to join him: Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Los Lobos, John Mayer, Santana and The Wallflowers. The master of ceremonies is Bill Murray. This was the seventh installment of the festival after a four-year break. Guitar World hailed it as “a six-string celebration.” — AP entertainment writer Mark Kennedy

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM