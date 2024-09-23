The Stream: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ hits home screens

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring in “Deadpool & Wolverine” and James Patterson’s psychologist detective Alex Cross finally having his own thriller TV show are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a new album from Shawn Mendes, the return of the Apple TV+ dark comedy “Bad Sisters” and a new generation of storm chasers featured in “Twisters.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

Anyone looking for an escape will find plenty of options on streaming. Some of the summer’s biggest blockbusters are now available in your living room, starting with “Deadpool & Wolverine,” spicing up Disney+ as of Tuesday. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy went full throttle with the characters’ first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with in-jokes, celebrity cameos and f-bombs galore. In her review for The Associated Press, Krysta Fauria wrote that it’s a “fun, generally well-made summer movie.”

If you prefer your spectacles to be (sort of) more reality-based, “Twisters” storms onto Peacock on Friday. The stand-alone follow-up to the 1996 movie “Twister” stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos as a new generation of storm chasers making dangerous decisions in Oklahoma’s Tornado Alley. Like so many great disaster movies before it, it’s very silly and extremely watchable.

One of the most crowd-pleasing movies of the year is also coming home: “Thelma,” in which 94-year-old June Squibb plays a Los Angeles grandmother who gets scammed out of $10,000 and goes on a mission to get it back, with the late Richard Roundtree and his motorized scooter as her accomplice. It’s streaming on Hulu starting Friday.

Awards season watchers now have a chance to dive into the fantastical world of Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez” on Netflix as of Wednesday. A film that defies simple explanation, AP film writer Jake Coyle wrote around its Cannes debut that this “gonzo trans Mexican drug lord musical” is “probably the first movie that can sincerely be compared to both ‘Sicario’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ ” It stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and breakout Karla Sofía Gascón.

— AP film writer Lindsey Bahr

In a Michael Jackson-based timeline, there’s a love story being told in “I’ll Be There.” Set in the backdrop of Jackson’s 2009 death in Los Angeles, the independent film starring Jasmine Batchelor follows the youngest of a blended family, who reconnects with her estranged siblings after her older brother is diagnosed with cancer. The reconnection unveils family secrets and cultural moments that impact their lives. The emotional drama streams Friday on Prime Video and Apple TV.

— AP entertainment writer Jonathan Landrum Jr.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM