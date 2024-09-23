The wonders of the radio

A huge flashback happened when my granddaughter announced she read the first chapter of a book for an audio recording.

“Really? Is it going to be a video?”

“No, it’s an audio.”

“You mean like the old radio shows I listened to as a kid?”

Well ... she’s never heard one so she wasn’t certain.

Wonderful memories flooded my brain as I recalled after school programing on KRLC, our only local radio station. We were able to get public radio from WSU and sometimes a Spokane station, but they were sketchy in bad weather.

The dramatized kids’ stories stirred my imagination. The music, sound effects and identifiable voices are still stored on the back shelves of my mind. Here’s a few that stuck with me through the years:

“Challenge of the Yukon” with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Sgt. Preston and his lead sled dog, King, always got their man after going through snow, ice, sleet and other perilous situations.

“Lassie,” the wonder dog always came to the rescue. She so impressed me that when I got my dog at the age of 7 — of course, I named her Lassie (like every other kid in the world).

“The Lone Ranger” — who could ever forget the masked man’s “Hi Ho Silver!” call at the beginning and end of the program or the way he and Tonto worked together to solve crimes of all kinds. The beat of horses’ hooves still run through my audio memory collection.

“Sky King,” the hero of the air, used his war-flight experience to solve enormous problems which gave me a longing to learn to fly like he taught his teenage sidekick.