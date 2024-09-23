PHOTOS: The Year of the S-s-s-s-snake

Lunar New Year celebrations last as long as 16 days, but only the first seven days — Wednesday through Feb. 4 — are considered a public holiday.
Lunar New Year 2025 fell on Wednesday and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 12.
Snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac, is a cautious, introverted observer, cool and mysterious in behavior owing to their suspicious and insecure nature, yet their armor conceals abundant sensitivity, wisdom and passion that will surely surprise their few confidants.
Information from Chinesenewyear.net.