Theater roundup

Productions opening this month around the region include:
Lewiston Civic Theatre’s annual winter show at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in the Lewiston Orchards opens Jan. 17, bringing a familiar cast of characters and music from memory lane to the stage with “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
Four best friends from the Springfield High School class of 1958 — Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy — sing a selection of songs of the day at their senior prom, then cover a variety of ’60s classics at their 10-year reunion.
Described as a jukebox musical comedy, the production brings back the same actors who embodied the characters in the Civic’s previous “Marvelous Wonderettes” performances eight years ago: Gabi Garcia, Jennifer Opdahl, Alaina Trickey and Patricia Brinegar.
Lewiston Civic Theatre Executive Director Nancy McIntosh doubles as director and musical director.
The evening includes familiar ’50s and ’60s tunes like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” and “Respect” and revives a few lesser-known numbers from the era.
Revisiting the “Wonderettes” (the Civic also has staged a “Winter Wonderettes” show with a similar cast) has been its own source of nostalgia, said Garcia, who plays Suzy.
“I think we were all really, really surprised how much we remembered when we started rehearsing again,” she said. “We all have different voices, but we work really well singing together.”
The dynamics on stage are a reflection of the actors’ camaraderie behind the scenes.
“Jennifer is playing Missy, and Missy’s character is always making things for the other girls,” Garcia said. “The first day back, she made charm bracelets with our characters’ names on them. So it was such a Missy thing to do.”
In a change from the past couple of years, performances will be in the back room at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., not the tasting room. The bigger space, with entrance on the east side of the winery, allows more seating and more room between tables as the show includes audience participation, Garcia said.
Appetizers, wine and craft beer will be available for purchase during the performances, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 24-25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26.
Tickets — $20 adults, $17 seniors, $15 students and $12 children — are at lctheatre.org or by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401. Tickets may be available at the door, but purchasing in advance is advised.
———
The story of the next generation of wizards gets told in Clarkston High School’s production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” opening Jan. 17.
Choreographer Andrew Thompson chatted about the show via Facebook Messenger, describing it as “a spellbinding adaptation of the ‘Harry Potter’ series that captures not only the magic of the wizarding world but also the power of building strong relationships with those around you.”
The story follows the characters from the famous book series — 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world — and their children, now new students at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry’s son Albus befriends the son of Harry’s fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, sparking an adventure that could change the future — and the past.
“The Clarkston High School Drama students have worked so hard to put on this production, which is sure to be the largest and most mystical production that the program has ever produced,” Thompson said. “Sorting hats off to both the students and their director, Larry Goodwin.”
Shows are at 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 24-25 and 1 p.m. Jan. 18-19 and 25-26.
Tickets, $12 adults and $10 students/seniors, are at the door.
———
Queen Elizabeth I of England and her closest friends gather for “a fabulous night of gossip and intrigue” in “Love, Liz,” opening Jan 30 at the University of Idaho’s Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1, 7-8 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9, presented by the UI Department of Theatre Arts.
Described as “a hilarious romp through history,” the show follows the queen as she decides who (or if) she will marry, surrounded by gal pals weighing in on her options.
Tickets, $6-$26 or free for UI students, are at uitickets.com.
———
The last round of auditions for APOD Productions’ “Fiddler on the Roof” start at 6 p.m. today at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Those interested (ages 8 to adult) can fill out an audition form and sign up for a time slot at apodproductions.org.
Rehearsals for the show begin in mid-March, with performances June 13-21.
