Theater roundup

Productions opening this month around the region include:

Lewiston Civic Theatre’s annual winter show at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in the Lewiston Orchards opens Jan. 17, bringing a familiar cast of characters and music from memory lane to the stage with “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

Four best friends from the Springfield High School class of 1958 — Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy — sing a selection of songs of the day at their senior prom, then cover a variety of ’60s classics at their 10-year reunion.

Described as a jukebox musical comedy, the production brings back the same actors who embodied the characters in the Civic’s previous “Marvelous Wonderettes” performances eight years ago: Gabi Garcia, Jennifer Opdahl, Alaina Trickey and Patricia Brinegar.

Lewiston Civic Theatre Executive Director Nancy McIntosh doubles as director and musical director.

The evening includes familiar ’50s and ’60s tunes like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” and “Respect” and revives a few lesser-known numbers from the era.

Revisiting the “Wonderettes” (the Civic also has staged a “Winter Wonderettes” show with a similar cast) has been its own source of nostalgia, said Garcia, who plays Suzy.

“I think we were all really, really surprised how much we remembered when we started rehearsing again,” she said. “We all have different voices, but we work really well singing together.”

The dynamics on stage are a reflection of the actors’ camaraderie behind the scenes.

“Jennifer is playing Missy, and Missy’s character is always making things for the other girls,” Garcia said. “The first day back, she made charm bracelets with our characters’ names on them. So it was such a Missy thing to do.”

In a change from the past couple of years, performances will be in the back room at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., not the tasting room. The bigger space, with entrance on the east side of the winery, allows more seating and more room between tables as the show includes audience participation, Garcia said.

Appetizers, wine and craft beer will be available for purchase during the performances, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and 24-25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 26.

Tickets — $20 adults, $17 seniors, $15 students and $12 children — are at lctheatre.org or by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401. Tickets may be available at the door, but purchasing in advance is advised.

———