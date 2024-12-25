They’re all about giving

PULLMAN — It’s the Palouse’s generous nature that makes organizations like the Pullman Schools Pantry Program capable of giving back to the community for several years.

Founded in 2017, the nonprofit has been sending students home with meals for the weekend so they can continue to be successful learners.

Director Meg Gollnick has watched the program expand to serve more students since then, and doesn’t expect its growth to slow down anytime soon.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is there’s food insecurity here in Pullman,” she said. “We don’t see food insecurity right now getting better. It’s actually going to get a lot worse because of the price of groceries and worsening economy.”

As the program continues to reach more families in the area, its funding needs to keep up with the pace. Gollnick is asking the public for donations so the nonprofit can continue supplementing food to all Pullman School District students and their siblings.

Kerry Nestagard, a member of the group, said the program is run out of Jefferson Elementary. Volunteers meet after school each Wednesday to pack meals that are delivered to schools within the district on Thursday.

“There’s no problem finding people to volunteer,” she said. “We have WSU students, retired community members and others constantly contacting us if we need help.”

She said the program focuses on the nutritional value of food, and tries its best to provide nutritious options.

Margaret Davies, another member, said around 250 students are sent home every Friday with a can of soup, two cups of applesauce, two packets of oatmeal, two granola bars, a bag of nuts and a box of raisins or Goldfish.

She added the program also gives a large amount of snacks and fresh fruit, when available, to schools each month, accessible to all students.

“Hunger negatively impacts students’ ability to learn,” Gollnick said. “We want to create better learning situations for students by supporting families in need.”