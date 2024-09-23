This week's movies in area theaters

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar in 1961. He forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons during his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — LEW
“ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT” (UNRATED)
One of the most-awarded international films of the past year traces the lives of three female nurses who must define what intimacy means for them in a city that dims any possibility of genuine connection. Stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN
“BABYGIRL” (R)
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“CLUE” (PG)
Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up (1985). Stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. — LEW
“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)
The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW
“FLOW” (PG)
Cat is a solitary animal, but when his home is devastated by a great flood he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species and must team up with them, despite their differences. Dialogue-free animation. 7 p.m. today; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES” (APPROVED)
Showgirls Lorelei Lee and Dorothy Shaw travel to Paris, pursued by a private detective hired by the suspicious father of Lorelei’s fiancé, as well as a rich, enamored old man and other admirers (1953). Presented by Kimberly Kenworthy Manaut to honor the legacy of her grandfather, the theater’s founder, Milburn Kenworthy. Stars Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe and Charles Coburn. 7 p.m. Saturday, free. — KEN
“GLADIATOR II” (R)
Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — FOX, LEW
“KRAVEN: THE HUNTER” (R)
Kraven’s complex relationship with his father sets him on a path of vengeance in this film based on the Marvel Comics character and part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crow and Ariana DeBose. — LEW
“LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF ROHIRRIM” PG-13
This animated action-adventure fantasy film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set before the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. With the voices of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW, MOS
“NOSFERATU” (R)
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard. — LEW
“NOSFERATU + RADIOHEAD” (NOT RATED)
Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence — and the real estate agent’s wife (1922). This Silents Synced screening pairs a classic silent movie with Radiohead’s rock music. Stars Max Schreck, Alexander Granach and Gustav von Wangenheim. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN
“THE ORDER” (R)
In 1983, a series of bank robberies and car heists frighten communities in the Pacific Northwest. A lone FBI agent from Coeur d’Alene believes the crimes were the work of a group of dangerous domestic terrorists (2024). Stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan. 4 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to face a mysterious villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — LEW, MOS
“THE TRUMAN SHOW” (PG)
An insurance salesman begins to suspect that his whole life is actually some sort of reality TV show (1998). Part of Kenworthy’s Science on Screen series. Stars Jim Carrey, Ed Harris and Laura Linney. 7 p.m. Wednesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)
Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW, MOS, REX