This week’s movies

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)

Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — FOX, MOS, LEW, REX

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW, MOS

“FLIGHT RISK” (R)

A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW

“HEART EYES” (R)

The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW, MOS

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW

“LA HAINE” (NOT RATED)

Chronicles 24 hours in the lives of three young men in the French suburbs the day after a violent riot (1995). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Modern Monochrome series. Stars Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui. 7 p.m. Thursday, $8. — KEN

“LOVE HURTS” (R)

A real estate agent is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner in crime resurfaces with an ominous message. Stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose and Mustafa Shakir. — LEW