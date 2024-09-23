This week’s movies

“ABSOLUTION” (R)

An aging gangster attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify mistakes from his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly. Stars Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. — LEW

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW

“THE BREAKFAST CLUB” (R)

Five high school students meet in Saturday detention and discover they have a great deal more in common than they thought (1985). Presented by The Breakfast Club restaurant, Washington State University Murrow College of Communication. Stars Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwold. 7 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN

“CONCLAVE” (PG)

When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. — LEW

“DUNKIRK” (PG-13)

Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and Empire and France are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II (2017). Stars Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan and Mark Rylance. 7 p.m. Monday, $8. — KEN

“ELEVATION” (R)

A single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Stars Morena Baccarin, Anthony Mackie and Maddie Hasson. — LEW

“HERE” (PG-13)

A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life. Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. — LEW

“HERETIC” (R)

Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man. Stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. — LEW, MOS A review is on Page 10.

“HITPIG!” (PG)

A bounty hunter pig finds himself trekking the globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture. With voices of Andy Serkis, Jason Sudeikis and Rainn Wilson. — LEW

“LOOK BACK” (NOT RATED)

The popular, outgoing Fujino and classmate Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town together. Part of Kenworthy’s Absolute Anime series. With voices of Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN