This week’s movies

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW

“CONCLAVE” (PG)

When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading the selection of a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. — LEW

“DOUBLE INDEMNITY” (APPROVED)

A Los Angeles insurance representative is seduced into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder by an alluring housewife (1944). Part of Kenworthy’s Movie Book Club series. Stars Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck and Edward G. Robinson. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN

“ELEVATION” (R)

A single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Stars Morena Baccarin, Anthony Mackie and Maddie Hasson. — LEW

“GRIZZLY MAN” (R)

A heart-rending take on activists Timothy Treadwell and Amie Huguenard, who were killed in October 2003 while living among grizzly bears in Alaska (2005). Part of Kenworthy’s Science on Screen series. With Timothy Treadwell, Amie Huguenard and Werner Herzog. 7 p.m. Sunday, free. — KEN

“HERE” (PG-13)

A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life. Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. — LEW

“HERETIC” (R)

Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat and mouse in the house of a strange man. Stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. — LEW, MOS

“MOMMY” (R)

A widowed single mother raising her violent son alone finds new hope when a mysterious neighbor inserts herself into their household (2014). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Queer Behind the Camera series. Stars Anne Dorval, Antoine Olivier Pilon and Suzanne Clement. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN