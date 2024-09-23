This week’s movies

“ALMOST FAMOUS” (R)

A high school student in the early 1970s is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as he accompanies them on tour (2000). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Letterboxd Favorites series. Stars Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN

“CLUE” (PG)

Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner where they must work together to identify a murderer after their host is killed and the bodies pile up (1985). Part of Kenworthy’s Staff Picks series. Stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning. — LEW

“BABYGIRL” (R)

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — LEW

“DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA” (R)

Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Stars Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad. — LEW

“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)

The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW, REX

“INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE” (PG-13)

In 1938, after his father goes missing while pursuing the holy grail, Indiana Jones finds himself up against the Nazis again to stop them from obtaining its powers (1989). Stars Harrison Ford, Sean Connery and Alison Doody. — LEW